- Local activities to celebrate the holiday season
- Counseling center still overwhelmed by students
- The Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
- Is the 2016 football season as special as fans made it to be?
- Dozens protest hate speech on campus
- College Football Playoff watch: Week 11
- Louisville nearly fumbles away their playoff hopes
- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
Local activities to celebrate the holiday season
By Peyton Schmidt–
There are dozens of opportunities in Louisville this holiday season to create memories with loved ones.
One special way to experience holiday cheer is by going to and watching Christmas plays. The Kentucky Center provides a variety of Christmas plays for all family members to enjoy. StageOne Family Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from Dec. 3. to Dec. 17. Brown-Forman will showcase the classic production of “The Nutcracker” performed by the Louisville Ballet at the Kentucky Center from Dec. 10. to Dec. 22.
Shelby County Community Theatre is presenting Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” from Dec. 1- 10 at 7:30 p.m. Also be sure to check out a local favorite, Fifth Third Bank’s popular rendition of “A Christmas Carol” at Actor’s Theatre, running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.
There is also a plethora of other special holiday events taking place in downtown Louisville. Christmas at the Galt House Hotel includes various activities enjoyable for the whole family running until the end of December. These activities include the Ladies of Liberty Dinner Show, shopping, dining, interactive games and exhibits. Attendees also have opportunities to meet holiday characters.
Victorian Christmas tours at Kentucky’s most famous landmark, My Old Kentucky Home, are another great activity. The historic mansion is widely decorated with Christmas trees, garland, mistletoe and nutcrackers. Running until Dec. 31, visitors can experience the traditional Christmas customs of the Victorian era. Regular admission is $10.
A free special event is Light Up Jeffersontown on Dec. 3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Mayor Greg Fischer will flip the switch to light up the city. Winter festivities such as ice carving, free refreshments, carriage rides, crafts and holiday movies will take place afterwards.
Christmas in Charlestown began Nov. 25 and will run through all of December. It is famously known as the largest animated light show in Southern Indiana. The light show takes place in Charlestown’s city square nightly and includes carriage rides. While across the bridge, swing by the Jeffersonville Ice Skating Rink.