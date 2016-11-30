Lamar Jackson wins ACC Player of the Year

By Dalton Ray–

With the 2016 regular season concluded, postseason accolades are now being handed out. Two days after being named as the All-ACC First Team quarterback, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson has won the ACC Player of the Year along with the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

In only his second season, Jackson set school and ACC records in touchdowns with 51. His 1,538 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns are also school and ACC records for a quarterback. Jackson finished the year second in rushing and third in passing within the ACC.

Jackson led Louisville’s offense to be the nation’s highest scoring and second in total offense. Accounting for 4,928 yards and 306 points, the Heiman hopeful is responsible for 74 percent of the Cardinals’ total yards and 56 percent of points.

Only three Louisville quarterbacks have thrown for more yards in a season than Jackson’s 3,390: Chris Redman in 1998 and 1999, Brian Brohm in 2007 and Teddy Bridgewater in 2012 and 2013. Jackson’s 30 touchdown passes in a season ties him for second in U of L history with Brohm, one away from tying Bridgewater’s leading 31.

Jackson is Louisville’s ever first ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. He earned both awards by gaining 36 of the votes. Clemson’s DeShaun Watson earned five votes while Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Pittsburgh’s James Conner earned three each. Watson and Conner won Player of the Year the past two seasons in the ACC.

Jackson has been nominated for multiple national awards this season. He is a finalist for the Manning Award, Maxwell Player of the Year Award and Dave O’Brian Award. Jackson is also one of the favorites to take home college football’s most prestigious award: the Heisman trophy.

U of L’s most exciting player wasn’t the only player to receive accolades at the regular season’s end. Linebacker Devonte Fields earned First Team All-ACC. Tight end Cole Hikutini, defensive tackle DeAngelo Brown, linebacker Keith Kelsey and corner back Jaire Alexander all earned second team All-ACC.

Receiver James Quick, and safeties Josh Harvey-Clemons and Chucky Williams earned third team honors.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal