- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
Gen Eds – how important are they?
By Allison Mayes–
Gen Eds: we’ve all taken them. But just how important are they to our curriculum?
According to the university’s website, “The General Education Program at the University of Louisville fosters active learning by asking students to think critically, to communicate effectively and to understand and appreciate cultural diversity.”
Julia Dietrich of the Dean’s office shared that the U of L faculty votes on the structure of the General Education Program.
“In designing our program we must align with the requirements of our accrediting agency and with the statewide education program,” Dietrich said. “A faculty committee called the General Education Curriculum Committee votes on which courses will fulfill a particular requirement.”
More specifically, students are required to take courses in the Arts and Humanities, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Oral Communication, Social and Behavioral Sciences and Written Communication departments. In addition, U of L students must also fulfill two Cultural Diversity credits.
Gen Eds are intended to create well-rounded and informed individuals, but some students argue that these required courses negatively affect their GPA. This is seen as unfair by some, because it is not their chosen field of study.
“I do think that they should affect your GPA,” U of L student Chris Molony said. “I feel that some Ged Eds are necessary but that some are rather pointless. I think that a lot of them are not treated seriously by both the student and the professor. They end up wasting the time of an already busy college student.”
“I think that some of these Gen Eds are better suited outside of the classroom. Cultural diversity shouldn’t be taught in a classroom but outside in the community,” Molony said.
Dietrich discussed the design and implementation of new Gen Ed courses is an ongoing process stating, “This keeps the program up to date. We haven’t changed the structure of the program for over a decade, but a proposal to do that will be coming to the faculty some time this academic year.”