The electoral college system has lost its touch

By Ryan Hiles —

I want to preface my following words by stating clearly and definitively that I accept the results of the election. Donald Trump, as much as it shakes me to my core to say it, is my president, and he won that title through a legitimate election as held through our currently constructed electoral system. He won, fair and square.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the electoral college. I realize that it seems awfully convenient to start criticizing our electoral mechanisms after an election doesn’t go your way. But my confusion at the enduring existence of the electoral college is actually nothing at all new. Since I was old enough to have learned about the events of the 2000 election in which Al Gore won roughly a half-million more votes than George W. Bush but still lost, I’ve questioned the democratic efficacy of a system that allows for such a result.

Now, for the second time in my lifetime, the democratically elected candidate has lost, and I’m left asking the same questions I’ve been asking for years. I understand why we are not a direct democracy in all things. Civil rights, for instance, should not be able to be revoked on an electoral whim. But is it really “mod rule”, as some have referred to the popular vote, to honor the principle of one person, one vote? Because as it currently stands, I, as a democrat in one of the reddest states in America, don’t feel like I have a voice in electing the person who will lead our country for the next four years, and I’m guessing there are a few Republicans on the other side of things in New York and California who can relate.

Amid the chorus of criticism, I did hear several defenses of the electoral college, but only a few I would consider well founded. One of the most prevalent among them, though, was the notion that the electoral college better accounts for the interests of each individual state against the crushing electoral force of extremely populated states. While this defense actually does make some modicum of sense, in theory, it simply doesn’t hold up because it assumes the interests of each state to be homogenous. By awarding a candidate the support of an entire state, we’re wholly disregarding any amount of nuance that might exist in the state’s electorate.

While we do have a tendency to assume political loyalties based on geography, the electoral college only exacerbates that problem. Politicians constantly refer to political divisiveness as a cancer and ponder what could possibly be done to heal partisan divisions in this country. Well, just a thought, but why don’t we think about doing away with the staggeringly antiquated system that literally splits us into different colors like we’re picking teams in P.E. class? Maybe then I can feel like my vote is more than just a futile, symbolic gesture, and actually feel for once that my voice is heard.