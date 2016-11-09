Cards see the return of Mangok Mathiang By Mike Gilpatrick– Redshirt senior Mangok Mathiang is entering his last... Posted November 9, 2016

Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel set to replace Trey Lewis and Damion Lee By Dalton Ray– Sophomores Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel have... Posted November 9, 2016

Louisville frontcourt has its ups and downs against Bellarmine By Beau Kilpatrick– Louisville’s second exhibition game against the Knights... Posted November 8, 2016

Cards end exhibition schedule with win over Bellarmine By Mike Gilpatrick– The No. 13 Louisville Cardinals wrapped up... Posted November 7, 2016

Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore spearhead the Louisville attack By Dalton Ray– Head coach Jeff Walz has one of... Posted November 7, 2016

Briahanna Jackson is focused on team in final season By TaylorWebster– A year and a half ago, Jeff Walz... Posted November 7, 2016