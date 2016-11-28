Don't Miss
- Men’s soccer defeats Notre Dame 3-1, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
- How private is our privacy?
- Local activities to celebrate the holiday season
- Dangerous Crossing: Pedestrians ignore walk signs at U of L
- Counseling center still overwhelmed by students
- The Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
- Is the 2016 football season as special as fans made it to be?
- Dozens protest hate speech on campus
- College Football Playoff watch: Week 11
- Louisville nearly fumbles away their playoff hopes
Deceased student found in affiliated apartment
By Kyeland Jackson on November 28, 2016
By Kyeland Jackson —
The body of a university student was discovered in the Province apartments Monday evening.
University spokesperson John Drees said Louisville Metro Police Department are handling the case, and no foul play is suspected. The incident is being treated as a death investigation.
This story will be updated.
Photo by Madison Wurth / The Louisville Cardinal