Deceased student found in affiliated apartment

By on November 28, 2016
By Kyeland Jackson —

The body of a university student was discovered in the Province apartments Monday evening.

University spokesperson John Drees said Louisville Metro Police Department are handling the case, and no foul play is suspected. The incident is being treated as a death investigation.

Photo by Madison Wurth / The Louisville Cardinal

