Coloring books and safe spaces won’t prepare you for the real world

By Nick Amon —

People go to college for a multitude of reasons. Whether it’s to better themselves as individuals or to get an idea of what they would like to do in life, the college experience is seen as a catalyst in terms of growth for many young Americans in today’s society.

In all reality, the most valuable knowledge to gain throughout anyone’s college experience comes from those who challenge our beliefs and expose us to new ideas – or at least it should.

Recently with the post-election still in mind, many universities across the country have opened the doors to a new way of thinking, that ironically prevents any new ways of thinking. For students who are so distraught from the outcome of this year’s presidential election or upset because their candidate of choice didn’t rack up enough electoral votes, there’s no need for them to fret any longer. Why? Because universities are taking it upon themselves to hold their hands.

Think I’m kidding? The University of Michigan Law School recently announced a “post-election self-care” event for students to come and partake in the activities of positive card making, coloring sheets, play dough, legos, and bubbles. Yeah, that actually happened.

Regardless of whether you agree with the outcome of the election or not, I doubt any amount of bubble blowing will console your anxiety over a Trump presidency. Is he a xenophobic, misogynistic, egomaniac? Of course, he is. Do you think giving me a coloring book of Winnie-the-Pooh is going to help me get over this? Although I’d appreciate the gesture, I highly doubt it.

Unfortunately, this instance at UM isn’t a singular case of back patting either. As previously mentioned, this way of thinking has established itself as a norm for college campuses across the country. For example, plenty of other reputable universities coordinated similar responses to Trump’s win as well. Cornell for instance? A “cry in”. Yale? A “group scream”. The University of Pennsylvania (Trump’s Alma Mater) even had puppies and coloring books for students who were experiencing anxiety over the outcome.

Although I love puppies just as much as the next person, I can’t help but cringe at the thought of universities taking it upon themselves to play mom for their student bodies. Maybe an event that actually discusses what a Trump presidency means for students – something constructive where students can express their opinions and debate with one another on the issues. But puppies and legos? Seriously?

As much as I would love to say this is where all of this stops, I can’t. Micro-tantrums about micro-issues resulting in micro-aggressions have somehow reached normalization for post-secondary academia in 2016. ‘Safe spaces’ – which can free students of burdens such as social anxiety and pressure regarding their religion, race, appearance, identifications, and sexual orientations, have instead given them a new and even more daunting burden to deal with.

If most of these students are coddled during their time in college – an environment established to expose us to ideas that make us feel uncomfortable and look at things differently, how on earth will they react to the objectionable nature of the real world once they graduate?

A university is supposed to provide students with a foundation of knowledge and equip them with the skills to interpret issues how they may see fit to their personal beliefs. However, once universities make it a priority to consolidate feelings and promote friendship instead of ensuring students are prepared for the hardships that await them after they receive their cap and gown, the entire purpose of the university not only fails, but it provides a monumental disservice to students who spent thousands of dollars for rhetoric that their mother could’ve taught them at home.