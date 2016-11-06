- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
College Football Playoffs update: Week 10
By Dalton Ray–
Louisville ranked seventh in the nation while Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Texas A&M rounded out the top four. While fans felt disrespected, the committee pointed to Louisville’s lack of big wins and strength of schedule.
The path to the CFP got even harder for the Cardinals who now must win and win big. Louisville did just this when they traveled to Boston College and lit up the Eagles for 52 points.
Lamar Jackson ended with seven touchdowns and over 300 total yards. The quarterback gave all Cardinal fans a light scare as he was attended to by the medical staff on the sideline but soon returned to the field.
Having the Heisman front-runner works in Louisville’s favor to get into the playoffs, but Jackson alone can’t get the Cardinals there.
Keeping their distance
Just like to previous 10 weeks of the season, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Washington won this weekend. Each week, the four unbeaten teams move closer to the playoff picture.
Clemson, Michigan and Washington all won in impressive fashion. Clemson and Michigan defeated their opponents by a combined score of 113-3. Washington went on the road to California and routed the Golden Bears 66-27.
Top-ranked Alabama traveled to No. 13 LSU, and a classic Bama-LSU ensued. Scoreless through three quarters, Alabama’s Jalen Hurts led the Tide to 10 points in the final 15 minutes.
Notable losses
The biggest shocker in the first playoff rankings was the Aggies getting placed at No. 4. A&M showed they weren’t worthy of that ranking by losing to an under .500 team in Mississippi State. A&M only dropped to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings.
Another ranked SEC school that fell this weekend is Florida. Arkansas prevailed at home 31-10 to move to 6-2. Going to from No. 11 to No. 16 in the AP, the Gators hold a slim lead in the SEC East.
Ohio State thrashed Nebraska which moved the Cornhuskers to No. 20. Nebraska has dropped consecutive games in their first two games against above-average competition.
Ready to strike
Wisconsin is a team no one has paid much attention to, but are staying within striking distance. The Badgers are like the kid who acts like they don’t like playing musical chairs, but as soon as the music stops, they’re shoving someone out of the way to get a seat. Taking care of business week after week, Wisconsin is just waiting for any team in the top six to slip.
Auburn recovered after a slow start and are winners of six straight. The Tigers have two winnable games in Georgia and Alabama A&M before facing off against Bama in the final week of the season.
Slowly making their way back into the picture, No. 14 Oklahoma has almost re-entered the playoff discussion. The Sooners can really make a stance in the final weeks of the season, as their last three games are against the three ranked Big 12 teams.
No. 15 Colorado is a team that can really make a splash in the CFP very late in the year. If the Buffs are able to win out, they will face Washington in the PAC 12 conference championship.
