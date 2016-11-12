Cards rout Aces 78-47 in season opener

- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
By Conner Farrell–
The No. 13 men’s nasketball team started the 2016-2017 season with a rout of the Evansville Purple Aces 78-47. Forward Jaylen Johnson led all scorers with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The Aces kept up with the Cards in the first 10 minutes of the game, forcing the Cards into five early turnovers. After back-to-back 3’s by the Ace’s Jaylon Brown, Evansville led to 26-20 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
Ending on a 23-1 run to end the first half, Louisville led 43-27 at halftime.
The second half was much of the same story with the Cards extending the lead to 33, their largest of the game.
The size and length of the Louisville defenders caused problems for the Ace’s offense. The Cards controlled the battle on the glass, out-rebounding U of E 52-29.
Center Anas Mahmoud played some solid minutes showing off an array of post-moves on the offense end. Mahmoud finished with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting with five rebounds and tallied three blocks.
VJ King and Tony Hicks both played significant minutes. Hicks registered four points and also chipped in two assists. McDonald’s All-American King logged six points and was aggressive on the offense end, going to the free-throw line eight times. King ended 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.
The win marks the 100th victory for the Cards while playing at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards are back in action on Monday at 7 pm against William and Mary.