The Cardinals wear out William & Mary

By Beau Kilpatrick–

The No. 12 Louisville Cardinals entered Monday night’s game against William & Mary with a 100-14 record inside the KFC Yum! Center. Rick Pitino recorded his 101st win in the 91-58 victory.

Deng Adel had a career night for the Cards. Scoring 12 points in the first half, he ended with a career high of 16 points, five assists and four steals. Adel also knocked down all seven of his free throw attempts.

V.J. King had a great offensive night, leading all scorers with 17 points. He was 3-for-3 from beyond the three-point arch and made 7-for-11 from the field. Pitino is confident that his freshman forward will be a great player as he gains experience.

“I think (King) is very aggressive offensively. He’s got a great first step. He’s getting much more confident because of the thousands of shots he’s taking. He’s just a really good basketball player,” said coach Pitino.

Mangok Mathiang dominated W&M defensively. He gathered 10 rebounds and added five blocks. Mathiang struggled on his free throws, making only 1-of-6. Mathiang’s health has been an ongoing issue and Pitino addressed that afterwards. “I think basketball-wise (Mathiang) is close to a 100 percent but I think conditioning-wise he’s not. He had ten rebounds tonight but he could’ve had 15-16 rebounds tonight,” Pitino said.

Jaylen Johnson is coming off of his best game as a Cardinal with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocked shots against Evansville, but his start against W&M was sluggish. Johnson had only two points and three rebounds at the half. Johnson got the second half going with a huge one-handed ally-oop. He finished strong with a total of 13 points and nine rebounds.

Quentin Snider made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, his 21st double-figure game.

Donovan Mitchell set a career high with four blocked shots. He also scored nine points, four rebounds and a steal. Late in the second half, Mitchell forced a steal and used his breakaway speed to deliver a monster dunk that erupted the crowd at the Yum! Center.

Ray Spalding finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one block and a steal before being sent bench early with four fouls.

The second half for the Cardinals showed much more intensity than the first. The first half showed glimpses of electricity, but the second half was a high-octane display on both sides of the ball. Pitino clarified that his squad relies on working the opposition into second-half fatigue as their main strategy for winning.

“Guys are judging now on how you play on halftime scores and third quarter scores. That’s not the way the games are played. We rely on fatiguing our opponents. It’s a 40-minute game. We’re going to be down a lot at the 15-minute mark, we’ll be down a lot at halftime. But it’s not a halftime game,” said Pitino.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal