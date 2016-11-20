Cardinal Rule to rule Comstock Hall

By Madison Thompson–

Cardinal Rule is U of L’s contemporary a cappella music group. The group’s next performance is on Nov. 22 and will be hosted in Comstock Hall at the School of Music. The selection of music will include tracks from Leona Lewis, MNEK and Zara Larsson. Cardinal Rule will be performing alongside the Bulldog Beats.

Cardinal Rule participates in local festivals as well as competitions and performances for fellow students and staff. “This year, we were invited to be the headlining group for the Friday night showcase concert,” soprano member, Danielle Curtsinger, said.

The members of the a cappella group are not exclusively music majors. There are a variety of majors within the group.

“Everyone in the group loves music, and I think I speak for everyone when I say we are all super thankful that we get the chance to share our music with U of L, the city of Louisville and the surrounding areas,” Curtsinger said.

Cardinal Rule takes their music seriously and hope to expand their presence on campus.“We always strive to not only represent ourselves well on stage, but also represent ourselves and our school when we’re off the stage. Contemporary a Cappella is all about sharing peace, love and harmony through music,” Curtsinger said. Other performances are expected from Cardinal Rule next semester.