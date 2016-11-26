Brief: Armed Robbery strikes near campus

By Brooke Moody —

Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, U of L sent out a Rave Alert in response to an armed robbery at the Circle K at Arthur and Lee.

The original Rave Alert incorrectly stated the robbery happened at the Speedway at Arthur and Warnock.

LMPD and ULPD are on the scene, and students are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.