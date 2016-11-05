BC Eagles are no match for the high-flying Cardinals

- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
By Beau Kilpatrick—
The No. 7 Louisville Cardinals travelled to Massachusetts to take on the Eagles of Boston College. The high-flying Cards won 52-7 against the Eagles.
Lamar Jackson got off to a hot start Saturday afternoon with a 69-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. Jackson continued with a 30-yard touchdown pass to James Quick, followed by a 44-yard score to Jaylen Smith.
The first half belonged solely to the Cardinals. The defense smashed the Eagles for 30 straight minutes, not allowing a single point. U of L forced two fumbles, chased down BC quarterback Patrick Towles for a sack and Chucky Williams spied the ex-Wildcat for an interception.
Jackson’s interception is the only dark mark on the stellar first half by the Cardinals. Kyle Bolin came in as quarterback following the interception. Jackson went to the trainer’s tent with cramps in his right forearm. Jackson, later clarified he suffered a groin injury. He returned in the second half, only to fumble when holding the ball too loosely.
The second half did not have the same marquis start by the Cardinals that the beginning of the game showcased. Jackson’s first series of the third quarter ended with a fumble. This mistake was immediately followed by a 39-yard screen pass for the Eagles’ first score.
Jackson finished the third quarter strong. He tacked on another 66 yards on two separate touchdown runs. Bolin relieved Jackson in the fourth quarter. Jackson finished with 416 total yards and seven touchdowns in only three quarters.
Smith caught six of Jackson’s passes for 123 yards and a score. Quick hauled in three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Hikutini scored on Jackson’s fourth passing touchdown of the day.
The only thing that was close to the impressiveness of the Heisman frontrunner’s stats was the play of Louisville’s defense. Stacey Thomas led with six of the team’s 58 total tackles. DeAngelo Brown collected two of the nine tackles for a loss. The defense attacked the quarterback for three sacks and had a single pick by Williams.
Louisville made a statement to the College Playoff Committee by winning 52-7. The Cardinals know that they have to win big, along with key losses by ranked opponents, to have any chance of competing for a national championship.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal