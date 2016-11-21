Jaire Alexander takes the nation by storm

By Taylor Webster–

Despite the loss to Houston, Jaire Alexander is still shocking the nation. Alexander is tied for sixth in the nation with five interceptions. He has started all 11 games, totaling 36 tackles, seven broken up passes, a forced fumble and touchdown. His performance this year has made him a Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

“It feels pretty good to know that I have worked hard for something that it is not going unnoticed,” Alexander said.

In the 12 games last season, Alexander had an interception, 19 tackles, and returned 23 punts for 223 yards. Alexander has already surpassed everything from his freshman season, and in less games.

“I have improved on becoming a smarter player and knowing the game of football much more than last year,” Alexander said. “I need to work on my technique a little more to make it all come together.”

Louisville loves football and loves Alexander— and he feels it. The fans are one of Alexander’s favorite parts about U of L.

“Playing for Louisville has made me realize how much the fans really care about the sports here, it’s a really great environment to be around come game day,” Alexander said.

The loss against the Cougars put the Cardinals in a tough spot, making it highly unlikely that they will make playoffs and ultimately a nation championship. Alexander has not lost hope.

“The season is going pretty good and we still have a few things we need to work on collectively to reach our ultimate goal of being national champions,” Alexander said. “The team’s number one goal is to become national champions.”

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal