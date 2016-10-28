U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students By Kyeland Jackson– “My first instinct was, ‘I just need... Posted October 22, 2016

The best movies to see in theaters over Halloween weekend By Jacqueline Kelly– As a college student, Halloween parties have... Posted October 28, 2016

LAHSO honors the dead with El Día de los Muertos By Roya Fathalizadeh– The Latin American and Hispanic Student Organization... Posted October 28, 2016

Women’s soccer season ends with 2-1 loss to Virginia By Jordan Shim- The Louisville women’s soccer team was defeated... Posted October 27, 2016

The Yum Center desperately needs a financial rethink By Chris Acree — For a sports fan, the season... Posted October 27, 2016

Louisville fans will be scoreboard watching in week nine By Beau Kilpatrick— This weekend in college football is full... Posted October 27, 2016

New tech may help deter campus crime By Jerad Godsave– A tech inventor says his device could... Posted October 27, 2016