- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
- U of L students lead “die-in” for black lives
- Bevin’s board permanently blocked
- The housing boom: Are students satisfied?
- Previewing the Clemson Tigers
The best movies to see in theaters over Halloween weekend
By Jacqueline Kelly–
As a college student, Halloween parties have replaced trick-or-treating. But for those who want to forgo the partying without giving up the Halloween vibes, catching a movie at the theater may be a good option. Here’s a list of the best movies to see in theaters for Halloween weekend.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil”
Set in 1967 Los Angeles, the much anticipated “Ouija: Origin of Evil” revolves around a widowed mother who scams people, by pretending to be a medium with the help of her two daughters. Adding a new stunt as a means to boost business, the trio unintentionally invites evil into their home. When the spirit overtakes the youngest daughter, the family must confront their fears in order to save her. “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” which released Oct. 21, will continue to show throughout the month.
“Inferno”
If plots having to do with the paranormal don’t pique your interest, there are other options just as eerie as “Ouija: Origin of Evil.” In “Inferno,” when famous symbologist Robert Langdon wakes with amnesia in a hospital in Italy, he teams up with Dr. Sienna Brooks to follow a trail of clues connected to the medieval poet, Dante. Together the duo travels across Europe to put a stop to a deadly global plot. More mystery than horror, “Inferno” will be released on Oct. 28.
“The Girl on The Train”
Based on the book by Paula Hawkins, “The Girl on The Train” begins with commuter Rachel Watson who catches daily glimpses of Megan and Scott, whom she assumes to be a perfect couple. One day, Rachel witnesses something strange in the backyard of the strangers’ home. Soon after, she learns Megan is missing and feared dead, prompting her to go to the authorities. Given her faulty memory, however, the police aren’t sure they can trust Rachel, especially once she begins her own investigation. With her neck on line, Rachel must prove her innocence as well uncover the truth about what happened to Megan. Released Oct. 7, “The Girl on The Train” will continue to show throughout the month.
“Halloween” (1978)
For some people, it’s not Halloween without a classic slasher film. In “Halloween,” six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murders his sister on Halloween night in 1963. This results in a 15 year sentence. But when being transferred to court, Myers escapes and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois where he searches for his next victims. Both Tinseltown and Preston Crossings will play the 1978 film on Oct. 29.
“Don’t Breathe”
A crime/ thriller, “Don’t Breathe” focuses on three Detroit thieves who break into the homes of wealthy people. The trio believes they’ve found easy target upon learning about a blind veteran who won a major cash settlement. The three prove to be in over their heads when they invade the man’s secluded home. Trapped inside, the intruders must fight to make it out of the house after making a discovery about their helpless victim. Though “Don’t Breathe” was released in late Aug., the film will continue to play over Halloween weekend at Tinseltown.