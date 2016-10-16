Volleyball loses third straight match to No. 8 UNC

By Matt Bradshaw–

Louisville volleyball lost in straight sets to eighth-ranked North Carolina on Sunday (25-11, 25-21, 25-17). This was their third loss in a row and moves them to 6-12 for the year.

UNC won the first set decisively. Louisville was never able to the gain the lead, and service errors hurt them early on in the match.

The second set was a hard-fought affair, with the Cardinals holding the lead several times throughout. They kept it close all the way until the score read 21-21, at which point UNC pulled away to win 25-21. Louisville struggled to stay in the game the third set, and could not overcome a two-set deficit.

Eighth-ranked UNC had a killer offense, and the Cardinals struggled to find anything past their block. For the Tarheels, Taylor Borup had 13 kills and Taylor Leath had 11. Also notable was Sheila Doyle with 13 digs, and Abigail Curry with 17 assists. The Tarheels had seven aces as well.

A total of nine service errors and 18 attack errors held back the Louisville offense, and hurt their chances of winning the second set and staying in the game. Leading in kills was Melanie McHenry with seven, and Morgan Miller with six. Molly Sauer also played well for the Cards, having 11 digs and zero errors.

The Cardinals’ next match-up is at Virginia Tech on October 21st at 7 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal