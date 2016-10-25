Tate Schmitt coming into his own during his sophomore year

By Jordan Shim–

When Louisville head coach Ken Lolla selects his first team, Tate Schmitt has probably been an early choice. The Arizona native signed with U of L in 2015, and he said he had no difficulty making his decision.

“When I came to visit, there no other option,” Schmitt said. “No reason not to come here. Just after seeing all of the facilities and talking with Ken.”

Ever since he stepped foot on the pitch, Schmitt has been an essential figure in the Cardinal offense. He saw action in all 19 games last season, starting 13, and led the team in scoring with seven goals. He was also included in the all ACC-freshman team and All-ACC Academic team.

Despite his individual success, Louisville faced a difficult ACC schedule and finished with a 7-9-3 record. It was just Lolla’s second losing season since taking over U of L, so he decided to make changes.

With the imminent arrival of Mohamed Thiaw to better fit Lolla’s system, Schmitt had to learn to play on the flank over the summer or risk being benched. Schmitt had no issue settling into his new role, starting in every match so far this season amassing eight points, three goals and two assists.

“In the system we’re playing it made sense for me to play out wide because Mo is the better striker,” Schmitt said. “But the transition was easy because when I was playing PDL in the summer with FC Tucson, I was playing right midfield with them. So I got used to playing that position, and I felt comfortable enough. So when I came back, I felt right mid was the best for me.”

Goals do not come as frequently, but more freedom to move around the field creates more opportunities. He currently leads the team with 34 shots. Switching position has also benefitted the team as well. Schmitt’s work rate and willingness to track back and defend allowed Tim Kubel to revert to his natural position of right back.

Louisville caught the country and the ACC by surprise with the drastic turnaround. Wins over No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 3 Syracuse boosted them up to No. 4, their highest rank since their national title run in 2010. They are currently No. 13 and tied atop the ACC standings with 13 points. Schmitt is proud of the team’s accomplishments this year but looks for continued success.

“It’s humbling, all of the hard work we put in the spring is finally paying off,” Schmitt said. “All of the guys knew this was our year. We’re going to have our run, so we just need to keep working and not get our heads caught up that we’re a top five team, or whatever we are now and just work.”

The sophomore is a big part of U of L’s current and future plans.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal