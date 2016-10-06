Presidential debates continue be unimpressive on both sides

By Ryan Hiles —

It was hard not to get sucked into the Super Bowl atmosphere surrounding the first presidential debate a couple of weeks ago. Would Hillary be able to get under Donald’s skin? How would Trump respond to such pointed attacks for 90 minutes? Would he be able to keep on message and avoid getting off on some incoherent tangent? The answers to those questions are, respectively; “yes”, “poorly”, and “of course not” followed by a hearty chuckle. But, for as much historical significance and political import as we confer on these debates, are we even sure that they really matter?

According to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics, while individual debate performances, or even iconic moments within those debates, can sometimes briefly sway polling data, the net effect is almost always temporary and polls tend to revert back to where they sat prior to debate season. So while yes, a particularly horrendous debate performance can momentarily swing some voters one way as opposed to the other (think Obama’s ghastly first debate with Romney in 2012), that swing has been shown to stabilize and correct itself as the campaign carries on and party loyalty settles back in.

Do we actually learn much of anything about these candidates through our currently formatted presidential debates? Graduate student Connor Laramore certainly doesn’t think so. “I feel like I learned as much as I could about the candidates from watching the first debate, which is to say, not a lot. What you are able to gather from the debates really depends on how much you know about the candidates going in. I’ll probably still watch the other ones, and I expect them to be equally unenlightening.”

So in a very rudimentary way, sure, debates can be informative. But for anyone who actually does even casually follow the campaign, debates are essentially pageants, more concerned with aesthetics than substance.

It’s strange how we expect that these events will be these ultra-revealing contests of human intellect, where one qualified candidate will exchange and engage with thoughts and ideas from another qualified candidate. Isn’t it ironic, though, that we expect to see candidates at their most vulnerable and human when they are at their most coached. Debate prep is nothing but anticipating potential questions and memorizing canned, focus-group tested lines. Though I support Hillary Clinton, to be honest, but she’s among the worst offenders in this respect.

I’m certainly not criticizing Clinton for actually preparing to debate the intellectual equivalent of Scrooge McDuck after he started attending White Power rallies. But my support for her will surely have nothing to do with these debate performances, partially because I firmly believe her opponent to be an unrepentant bigot. Mostly, I’ve just come to realize that either candidate can say virtually anything, regardless of the statement’s relation to the truth, and go basically unchallenged.

Look, debates are fun, and that’s understandable. They get political nerds like myself in a tizzy and give us something to fret about before election day. But maybe our standard should be more than “it’s fun”. I’m not saying I have the key to fixing dishonesty in politics or the media’s gross bias toward sensationalism and editorial laziness, but I definitely believe that we can do better.