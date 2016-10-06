Home   >   Opinion   >   Play Well: October Edition

Play Well: October Edition

By on October 6, 2016
By Sara Choate —

Q:  I’m thinking about getting condoms with spermicidal lubricant.  Are these better than the regular ones?

A:  Spermicide, or nonoxynol-9, while helpful in killing sperm as a contraception method, is no longer recommended for use with barrier methods (i.e. male and female condoms) because it irritates the delicate skin cells of the vagina and rectum.   As a result, it causes small lacerations, which dramatically increase the likelihood of STI transmission, including HIV.

Instead of using spermicide, I recommend getting a quality sexual lubricant and using it generously with your favorite condom.  (DO NOT use oils or oil-based lotions because they will disintegrate latex!) Condoms will break if there is too much friction.  Even though a condom is labeled ‘lubricated’, they only have a very small amount–not enough to keep the condom slippery for the entire sexual encounter.  So, if you don’t have a favorite sexual lube yet, I encourage you and your partner to make a trip to the local pharmacy, and explore their personal lubricant options.  NOTE:  Most lubricants are filled with chemicals.  Consider getting a water-based organic option like Good Clean Love, which is a healthier option for you and your partner’s bodies.  If you want something a little slicker, try a silicone-based lube.

And for the fellas, put a dab of lube inside the tip of the condom before you roll it on to make it more fun and enjoyable for you to wear.

Learn more.  Play safe!

About Nick Amon

Nick Amon is the Opinion Editor for The Louisville Cardinal, all views and opinions are of his own. If you have an opinion of your own that you'd like to see in The Cardinal, email him at namon@louisvillecardinal.com

