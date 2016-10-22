Don't Miss
- Photo gallery: Louisville lights up the scoreboard against NC State
- Cards rout wolfpack, gain bowl eligibility
- U of L celebrates homecoming with annual parade
- Live Blog: No. 7 Louisville vs. NC State
- Global cyber attacks down rave alert system
- Judge denies Bevin’s request – board of trustees ruling stands
- The NCCA issues a hollow NOA to U of L
- Brief: U of L Athletic Association helps bear $91.15 million bonds
- Devonte Fields: The Cardinal flying under the radar
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
Photo gallery: Louisville lights up the scoreboard against NC State
By Dalton Ray on October 22, 2016
By Dalton Ray–
Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal
Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal.