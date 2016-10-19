Non-Profit Fair connects students to volunteering

By Briana Williams–

The Honors Student Council held the Non-Profit Fair on Oct. 19 as apart of a series of events for Sustainability Week.

The fair was an opportunity for the hundreds of students who came to learn more about local and national non-profits.

Over 50 organizations were in attendance, including the RaiseRED group and Relay For Life. Students were able to learn more about the organizations and ways to get involved.

Honors Student Council member, Danielle Deal, was a part of the planning of the fair.

We wanted students to come out and have the opportunity to talk to the organizations and gain connections,” Deal said.

Deal explained that the fair is especially important for those who want to volunteer, but may not know where to start. “We want to make sure that we are connecting the campus community to the larger city of Louisville,” Deal said.

Volunteering connections were a major factor in the planning of the fair, but so were inciting career interests for students.

“Students can use these connections for volunteering, internships and potential job interests, so it’s really important we give them (students) the resources they want and need,” Deal said.

Photos by Briana Williams / The Louisville Cardinal