Men’s soccer drops senior night match, looks to postseason

The No. 7 Louisville men’s soccer team was defeated by No. 5 Clemson 1-0 in their regular season finale at Lynn Stadium on Friday night. The Cardinals celebrated their senior night on the final home game of 2016.

Clemson improved to 11-3-4 (4-1-3 ACC), while the Cards fell to 11-4-2 (5-2-1 ACC). Malick Mbaye’s goal in the 61st minute was the difference between the two sides.

“I thought we created enough opportunities to score,” Louisville head coach Ken Lolla said. “But we didn’t take care of it. I thought in the first half we were good, the second half we weren’t. And in the end, we didn’t deserve to win the game based on how we took our chances.”

U of L spent the majority of the first half looking like the more dangerous team. Most of the clear chances fell to the Cards, and the first chance came in the 30th minute. Tate Schmitt crossed the ball into the box. Mohamed Thiaw headed the ball to the back post, where Jack Gayton was there to volley, but sliced it just wide of the left post.

Both teams had their chances, but the first half could only muster two two shots on goal, both for Louisville.

Clemson came out of the second half with two early chances. Grayson Raynor forced Cleveland into a tough save in the 47th minute. In the 56th minute, Hernandez gifted Diego Campos with an erratic back pass, but he could not take advantage blasting his shot over the left post.

Continued pressure rewarded the Tigers with the opening goal in the 61st minute on a set piece. Mbaye headed home a cross sent into the box for his second goal of the season. Michael Melvin and Patrick Bunk-Andersen were credited with the assist.

“We knew they were going to be a handful on restarts, and that’s how they ended up scoring,” Lolla said.

U of L almost equalized in the 83rd minute. Cherif Dieye found space on the right flank and whipped in a cross. The cross found Schmitt unmarked, but his header went just wide left.

“We had the opportunities,” Lolla said. “The keeper made a big save on Mo. Then we hit the post. And even late we had another good opportunity. If you don’t finish those, it’s tough to beat a good team like Clemson.”

Clemson spent the latter stages of the game clearing the ball from their zone to secure the victory.

Theo Jamillioux, Stefan Cleveland, Daniel Johnson, Romilio Hernandez, Michael DeGraffenreidt and Jerry Ramirez were all honored before kickoff for their years of service.

“Building into this year, we appreciate their investment into the program,” Lolla said. “Their faith in us, not just me, but the program and the university to help them to continue to grow. I think this is the best team we had in a while because of the leadership of the older guys. I give them all credit. They have been awesome.”

U of L finished the game with a 10-7 shot advantage, however, were on par with the Tigers with three shots on goal. Mohamed Thiaw led the way with a game-high three shots.

It was a sour way to end the regular season, but Louisville enjoyed a successful 2016 regular season with a finishing third in the ACC with 16 points.

Wins over No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 3 Syracuse and No. 16 Virginia were marquee wins for the Cards that will hold significant value for the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve had a pretty hard schedule overall,” Lolla said. “And we’ve done very well, so its prepared us well for the postseason. This match could have been a final four matchup, to be honest. They’re a tough out for any team, and I think the same for us because we don’t give up many goals.”

The Cards season was filled with top performers. Thiaw paced the offense, whose ACC-leading 11 goals was the most a player has scored since Simon Bird scored 12 in 2003. Tim Kubel led the ACC with nine assists and broke the school record for most assists in a game with four against No. 16 Virginia. Cleveland led the ACC with nine shutouts.

Their season was obviously not perfect. Therefore, a few issues exist that may be problematic for Louisville going forward.

Inconsistency with scoring cost the Cards a few games this season. They started the season having difficulties scoring against Butler and Quinnipiac. They did score six against Virginia and Belmont, however, taking the entire regular season into account, those were mere aberrations.

Averaging just under two shots per contest, the Cards need to find a way to give Thiaw more chances to score. He is lethal, but if he is not given chances to shoot, Louisville will have difficulties finding the back of the net.

And finally, big game pressure has caught up to the Cards. Their ability to completely shut down opposing offenses yielded a 4-1 record against ranked opposition, and a +8 goal differential. Since winning four of five, they are 0-3 against ranked teams, with a -3 goal differential. All three losses came from top defensive teams.

If Louisville meets a team that is competent defensively, they can make it difficult for the Cards to move the ball and create chances.

U of L’s success in the conference has granted them a bye in the first round of the ACC conference tournament. Therefore, their next outing will be at Lynn Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6th in the quarterfinals. Their opponent has not been named.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal