Meet the Athlete: Brandon Radcliff

By Eiman Zuberi–

He may currently be leading the nation with the most yards per carry (10.96 to be exact), but running back Brandon Radcliff isn’t done yet. Not even close. The senior made his mark as an admired player on the University of Louisville football team, but now he’s ready to take the next step as an NFL athlete.

As someone who grew up in a family of football enthusiasts, Radcliff was exposed to the sport at an early age. He has an older brother who played as a wide receiver for West Virginia University.

“It was a family thing,” Radcliff said. “We’re all football players in my family.”

For the last five years, Radcliff has devoted the majority of his life to football and U of L. But Radcliff said he will always represent Miami, Florida: his hometown.

Still, Brandon Radcliff is proud to be able to call Louisville his home.

“It’s a great city,” he said. “You can feel the love. The (Louisville) team has a family atmosphere.”

When asked to describe the feeling of game days, Radcliff said it was a sensation he couldn’t put in words.

He recounts running onto the field and being blinded by smoke. After the air clears, he and the rest of the team are exposed to the massive fan base cheering them on.

“It’s a beautiful feeling. You hear the roar of the crowd and see the people who support us. They help us win the games,” Radcliff said.

He also spoke about the Card March. The tradition takes place before football games where all the coaches and players walk through a fan-filled aisle.

“They shake our hands and thank us for playing for the university,” Radcliff explained. “It’s a great way to start the game off.”

Radcliff enjoys seeing people wearing his jersey number: 23. He cares about people and wants to see them accomplishing their dreams, just like he’s doing. That’s why one of his most memorable moments as an athlete was during community service at the YMCA that the football team regularly does.

“A young kid came up to me and said ‘Man, I want to be like you.’ He wants to go to college and he wants to be a football player,” Radcliff said. “Just hearing that made everything worth it. I want that rather than him looking up to some rapper.”