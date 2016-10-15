Meet SGA President Aaron Vance

By Jared Thomas–

Aaron Vance’s smile was easy and wide and he spoke with an unmistakable twang that only the boroughs of Western Kentucky could possible produce.

The two of us walked through campus, making our way to an office he never struggled to settle into.

Vance was elected to become the new President of Student Government Association last semester. He hasn’t held his term for very long, but he’s already worked to make strides in improving the lives of students.

He spoke with his hands in big, friendly gestures that filled the room like a well-placed laugh. He felt larger than life in his office situated on the rooftop corner of the Student Activities Center.

Our talk began with Vance speaking on his upbringing. “I had the opportunity to grow up on the farm, but I also had the opportunity to grow up in a very diverse community,” Vance said.

Born forty-five minutes away in Hardin County, Vance spoke of the unique perspectives offered by the urban-rural sprawl of Fort Knox with reverence.

“I could walk through my high school halls and I could hear seven different languages being spoken. It was rural, with the different amenities of living in the country, if you could consider them amenities. But I also had the opportunity to be exposed to a variety of different cultures,” Vance said.

He was quick to note diversity as a “cornerstone” of what U of L stood for. It is almost inarguable to say that this early exposure to a diverse lifestyle did not have a lasting effect on the man in front of me.

The cool, calm and collected leadership seems to reap through everything Vance does. Naturally, Vance credits his early days for this.

“I really feel like it gave me a unique perspective, one that a lot of students didn’t have coming into college,” Vance said.

Unsurprising, serving as the President of the Student Body was not Vance’s first major foray into student government. Back in E-Town, what he affectionately called Elizabethtown, Vance served as President of his class three of four years at North Hardin High School.

“My mom was a teacher there, so I couldn’t get by with mostly anything,” Vance remembered fondly.

As Vance recalls, his first peek into student government at U of L came over a year before he even stepped foot on the campus.

“My RA at GSP really got me interested in the idea,” Vance said.

His start on Taskforce Freshmen, is what led him to SGA. On the recommendation of the aforementioned RA, Chase Riddell, Vance spent his freshman year laying the groundwork for the university’s Frankfort based advocacy programs.

Under the next administration, Vance threw his hat into the ring to be the next political coordinator. The position directed that same advocacy work on a larger scale.

Watching him behind his imposing desk, it was almost impossible to put him in the shoes of someone who had not always been president of something or leading someone.

Vance looked confident and genuine as he told his life story, from humble start to a spectacular now. But only time will tell what this go-getter has in store for the future.

Photo Courtesy / Aaron Vance