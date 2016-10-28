- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
LAHSO honors the dead with El Día de los Muertos
By Roya Fathalizadeh–
The Latin American and Hispanic Student Organization celebrated El Día de los Muertos on Oct. 27. Activities included free food, music, crafts, dancing and learning about the spirit of culture. El Día de los Muertos, translated to Day of the Dead, is a Hispanic holiday that honors friends and family who’ve died.
LAHSO has held the event for four years. Each year the organization aims at featuring Hispanics from various backgrounds.
“We try to bring different voices together to remember those we have lost,” said, event coordinator, Nora Atkins.
This year the event featured the Kentucky Salsa All-stars who made the experience even more entertaining, dancing to Cuban music performed by a live band on stage.
Students of all races and ethnicities came together to enjoy the Hispanic cultural atmosphere. “Each year we try to incorporate different cultures through our music and dance,” said Atkins.
“Day of the Dead is the most profound holiday within Hispanic culture” said volunteer Carlos Acevedo. The attendees painted sugar skulls and wrote down the names of those who have died to commemorate their past life. A candle was then lit and placed on top of the name, filling a table of lost loved ones.
“I wanted to give my time to my culture and expand it for more people to understand and enjoy,” said Acevedo.
“It is said in our tradition that the veil to the other side is always open,” said Atkins. “So we eat and dance around them because their spirits are here and always will be.”
Photos by Roya Fathalizadeh / The Louisville Cardinal