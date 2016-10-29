Kanye West to come to Louisville

By Mason Carter–

Kanye West will round up his Saint Pablo Tour with Louisville as one of his last stops. A late addition to the tour, his Dec. 20 show was announced on Oct. 18.

Tickets are on sale now with the lowest prices starting at around $46. The highest price tickets are $370 each, and include VIP seating and perks.

West’s stage designs have been most talked about at his shows. Throughout the concert, he performs on a floating stage that glides over the audience. Attendees in the general admission section, where tickets are $220, get to rage beneath the rapper.

“It was one of the most surreal experiences of my life. I was on the floor, so it was just this ridiculous conglomeration of Kanye fans with hands raised following him around as if he was soaring above us on a cloud. I lost all sense of time and location and just vibed for what felt like nights,” said junior Austin Correll, who went to Kanye’s Nashville concert.

Kanye West continues to stun crowds and the music industry with his antics and the Saint Pablo Tour seems to be no different.

“I definitely will be going to the Yum! Center, but this time in a seat so I can get a whole new experience. This is something you can’t miss,” Correll said.