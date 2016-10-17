Homecoming Week kicks off with Wear Red to be Fed

By Briana Williams–

For the start of homecoming week, the Student Activities Board held its annual Wear Red to be Fed event on Oct. 17.

The event is one of many that SAB plans before the Homecoming Parade.

Free food, information on SAB and games were offered to students.

The event is planned to get students excited for the homecoming football game.

U of L will play NC State on Sat., Oct. 22.

Photos by Briana Williams / The Louisville Cardinal