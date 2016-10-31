Cole Hikutini making an impact

By Taylor Webster–

Cole Hikutini is big and athletic weapon for Bobby Petrino and Lamar Jackson. At 6-foot-5 and 248 lbs., he is the perfect size for a tight end.

Hikutini had a slow start last year when he started at Louisville, playing in 11 games and making three starts. Hikutini had 19 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Starting all eight games this year, Hikutini has 33 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Hikutini has been a big part of the team’s 7-1 start.

“I think the team is having a good season,” Hikutini said. “We set high standards and expect to be where we currently are. Personally, all I want to do is help the team in anyway that I can to win.”

Although Hikutini is having an amazing season so far, he still thinks he can improve.

“I think I can improve on my overall knowledge of the game,” Hikutini said. “Knowing defensive fronts, coverages, alignments, etc.”

Louisville is fighting to make it into the College Football Playoffs. Currently ranked No. 5, Hikutini says the team’s mindset is “to control the controllable.”

“We don’t have control of who makes playoffs. All we can do is win the rest of our games and that’s our plan as a team,” Hikutini said.

Hikutini has shown the skill set to play in the NFL. In today’s game, where the receiving tight end is becoming increasingly valuable, Hikutini will have his chance. The senior hopes to play in the NFL, but has plans if that doesn’t work out.

“If (the NFL) doesn’t work out, then I would like to attend law school and pursue a career in law,” Hikutini said.

Hikutini is eighth in the nation in receiving yards for tight ends and is tied for third in touchdowns. He is proved to be a safety blanket for Lamar Jackson and will be a big part of Louisville’s success in the second half of the year.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal