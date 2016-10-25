Halloween costumes that won’t empty your wallet

By Peyton Schmidt–

At long last, the highly anticipated season of overpriced bulks of candy, pumpkin spiced lattes and creepy Halloween decorations in your neighbor’s yard has arrived. Perhaps you’re an over-achiever and have had your Halloween costume planned since the day after Halloween last year. Or maybe you’re a die hard “Mean Girls” fan and firmly believe in the power of skimpy lingerie and a pair of animal ears. I applaud those who have their lives (and costumes) figured out, but not everyone does.

For all of the Halloween under-achievers that still have no idea what they’re going to be, here are a few cheap and easy Halloween costumes that are sure to be a hit this season.

Eleven from “Stranger Things”

Not only is “Stranger Things” a top Netflix series, but it’s also filled with great characters like Eleven. Though her incredible mind powers are nothing short of amazing, her Halloween costume is actually quite simple. The items you will need for this costume are: a pale pink collar’d dress, knee-high socks, white sneakers and a box of Eggo Waffles (your fellow “Stranger Things” fans will high-five you). Add a touch of fake blood under your nostrils, obtain some telekineses powers and you are officially Eleven.

Three Hole Punch Jim from “The Office”

For the Dunder Mifflin fans, this costume will pay homage to your favorite show and is the cheapest option on this list. For this iconic costume, all you’ll need is a white button-down shirt, a tie and black construction paper. Cut three holes out of the construction paper. Then, tape the holes to your button-up in a punch-hole like fashion. Dwight Schrute is sure to question every aspect and analyze the sheer simplicity of it.

Cosmo and Wanda from “Fairly OddParents” This costume is for the couples out there. Not only is Cosmo and Wanda a unique costume idea, but everyone else will wish they thought of it sooner. For this dynamic duo you will need a yellow shirt, a white button-up shirt and tie, cheap hair-color spray (hot pink and lime green, of course), fairy wings, black pants and yellow construction paper. Use the construction paper to draw and cut out crowns and stars and use black pencils for your wands. Tom Cruise from “Risky Business” Most people are familiar with the classic scene from “Risky Business.” In this scene, Tom Cruise sings and dances around his empty house in an oversized button-up shirt, boxers. high white socks and sunglasses. Wear those items and add a microphone, and your costume is complete.

Where’s Waldo?

It won’t be too difficult to find a simple red hat, striped red and white shirt and thick-framed glasses. Once you do, you’ll have a complete costume and people can search for you at Halloween parties.

Grapes

For this costume, all you’ll need is to go to any dollar store and pick up a pack of all green or all purple balloons. Once you do this, blow up around 10 of them, stick them to your body and you’ll instantly become everyone’s favorite fruit.