Halloween activities lurk through Louisville
By Madison Thompson–
Halloween, and Halloween activities, are now upon everyone. Pumpkin carving parties, trick-or-treating on the block, and getting together with friends to scare one another are usually popular activities. If in need of some ideas or activities, here is a list of nearby Halloween activities.
- Jack O’ Lantern Stroll on Oct. 28 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. located at the Louisville Slugger Field free of charge.
- Halloween in Brown Park on Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. located at 1000 Browns Lane free of charge.
- Pumpkinfest at Gaslight Square in Jeffersontown on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. free of charge.
- Fright Light at Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium on Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. which costs five dollars.
As well as these events, there are other popular locations available to the public.
- The Devil’s Attic is a local attraction at 647 W Hill St, Louisville, KY. It is open Oct. 28 – 31. Times on Fridays and Saturdays are 8:00p.m.-12:30a.m. Times for Sunday are 8:00p.m.-11:00p.m. The night of Oct. 31 will be open from 8:00p.m.-12:00a.m. Tickets for general admission cost $20.00 and the speedpass costs $24.00. There is a “rules and warnings” list advising people that this is an extreme attraction. Thanks to the SAB, The Devils Attic will be free Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will also be a free shuttle available for students at the Ville Grille.
- The SAB will be showing Ghostbusters in the Floyd Theater on Oct. 29. It will be showing at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Students will be required to pay $1.50 and general admission is $3.00.
- Field of Screams, is open Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. There are several activities available such as “Hayride to Hell” and “Scream Tag.” The main events, FOS and scream tag, costs $25.00. The other main event, which includes FOS and scream tag with a gun, costs $30.00. Hayride to Hell costs $15.00. Scream Tag costs $15.00. All events included costs $35.00. FOS is located at 248 Darnall Ave, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
- Halloween on Hillcrest Ave. is open to the public most days of the week. This street, sometimes called Halloween Street, is decorated to the maximum. There are skeletons riding bicycles, smoking graves and even a few zip lining ghosts. Trick-or-Treating is held on Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In previous years there was an average 2500 to 3000 children with their parents, making a grand total of about 5000 people on Halloween night.
- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is at 4400 Paralee Dr., Louisville, KY 40272. The sanatorium’s haunted house opens every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 29 at 8:00 p.m. and the gates close at midnight. People in line at midnight will be allowed to go on the tour. General haunted house costs $20.00 while VIP costs $60.00. There are also public and private tours that can be taken throughout the year.
If going out and participating in trick-or-treating is not preferable, there are a plethora of videos and games to watch and play. Five Nights at Freddy’s, a game released in Aug. 2014, is a fantastic jump scare game. Five Nights at Freddy’s is playable online for free at several locations. It is also available in many different app stores, but costs a small sum of money.
General synopsis of the game: You are a night watchman at a local pizzeria. There are life size animatronics that dance and sing for the children. The characters tend to wander around at night. If the characters find you, they shove you into a character suit and the game will end. There are some precautions. There are door lights, a monitor, and even door locks to help protect you. This indie game has been called one of the scariest games by nearly everyone who has played it.