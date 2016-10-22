Global cyber attacks down rave alert system

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L’s rave alert system fell to a series of global cyber attacks Friday.

Distributed denial of service attacks flooded domain name systems across the world with traffic, impeding normal functions. The attacks struck the DNS server of U of L’s rave alert system, student’s alert monitor for on campus crime. Rave guardian, rave panic button and smart911 functions were affected by the attack. University of Louisville Spokesperson John Drees said he is unsure if this has ever happened to the university.

The attacks hit servers across the world, targeting DNSs controlling VISA, Paypal and Twitter among others.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are addressing the attack, and the rave mobile safety team, in charge of monitoring the alert system’s DNS, are working to repair the server. University of Louisville Police urge students, faculty and staff to contact them at 852-6111 or dial 911 in emergencies.

This story will be updated.