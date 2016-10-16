Field hockey storms back to win on senior day

By Dalton Ray–

Celebrating the career of eight seniors, U of L field hockey sent off their seniors in their final game at Trager Stadium the right way. The Cards pulled off a comeback victory against Kent State 3-2.

Starting off with a scare, Kent State jumped up 2-0 in the first half. Scoring two minutes apart, the Golden Flashes gained momentum early. Louisville’s Minout Mink scored her 12th and 13th goals of the season to even the Cards up at two.

Graduate-senior Lizzie Gittens scored her fifth goal of the year and the game-winner for U of L. After falling behind 2-0, Louisville roars back to score three unanswered goals. Coach Justine Sowry is proud of the way her team fought back.

“The same thing happened as when we played Boston College, so when (Kent State) jumped up, we said, ‘Well here we go, we’ll see if learned anything,’ and I say we did. We just tried to stay positive as a coaching staff and on the sideline,” Sowry said. “I’m glad to see us stick to the game plan, stay poised and to be able to comeback says a lot about our program.”

Sowry talked about what the seniors meant to the program.

“I’m very happy to get the win for the senior class, they mean the world to this program. We’ve worked to change the culture and elevate their program and they’ve been apart,” Sowry said. “They’ve been through it all, from when we were in the Big East and the transition to the ACC. We didn’t recruit them as ACC athletes, so they’ve had to dig a little deeper and they’ve been great leaders for their teammates.”

Now 13-3 on the year, U of L steps closer the postseason play. The Cards are winners of three out of their last four and travel No. 10 Virginia and No. 12 Michigan.

Photos by Jordan Shim / The Louisville Cardinal