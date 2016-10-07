Field hockey held in check against Boston College

By Dalton Ray–

No. 8 Louisville registered only one goal in the loss again conference opponent Boston College. Both teams took 10 shots, but the Eagles had five more shots on goal than the Cardinals. Now 10-3 on the year, Louisville fell 3-1.

Head coach Justine Sowry has seen better performances out of her team.

“Credit to Boston College for playing a great game. They won the majority of the 50/50 balls.” Sowry said. “And when they attacked the ball, they attacked in numbers and were able to generate some nice plays. They broke our press without a doubt, we’ll have to go back and look at some film. They outplayed us by a long way today. I’m disappointed in our effort.”

Boston College notched a goal early on in the match, scoring in the seventh minute. Just over minutes later, BC doubled their total. Just north of two minutes to play in the half, Louisville got on the scoreboard. Minout Mink passed to Shannon Sloss, who sent in the goal from the left side of the circle.

During an uneventful second half, neither team established themselves as the better team. With about 15 minutes remaining in the game, BC started to control possession against the Cardinals. Boston College took advantage of this by scoring with under eight minutes to play.

The goal took the wind out of U of L’s sails as seconds began to move quicker and quicker. Louisville moves on swiftly to face another ranked opponent. The Cardinals host No. 6 Northwestern Sunday at 1 p.m. With such a tough schedule, it can be hard to treat each opponent the same.

“We wake up and focus on what’s important to us now,” Sowry said. “Whoever our next opponent is, we focus on them and deficiencies in our game we need to tidy up. We can’t look ahead because the schedule is so brutal.”

With only six games left in the regular season, the Cardinals need to get back to their winning ways.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal