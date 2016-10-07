ELSB event raises awareness about bees

By Madison Thompson–

Members of the Engage Lead Serve Board stood near the Red Barn, buzzing with activity Sept. 28 during their “Honey, We Shrunk the Bee Population” event. The event brought awareness to declining bee populations across the country.

A pesticide was sprayed for Zika mosquitoes via air craft in South Carolina. The pesticide not only eliminated the mosquitoes, it also eliminated millions of bees. “I saw on Facebook and brought it up to the committee,” ELSB Promotions Director Erin Burke said. “It’s relevant and current. People are buzzing about it. Forgive the pun.”

It also introduced the student body to local options for purchasing honey. A local honey farm, Crigger Farm, gave samples of their flavored honeys, which included vanilla and blackberry flavors. Students can purchase Crigger Farm honey at the Belknap Farmers’ Market near the Ville Grill on Oct. 15.

ELSB members also handed out informational bookmarks with a list of flowers that are beneficial to bees.