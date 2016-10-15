Duke’s pace gives Cards fits

By Conner Farrell–

Friday’s ACC showdown between seventh ranked Louisville and the Duke Blue Devils resulted in a Cards win, 24-14. This game comes off the heels of the first loss of the season against the Clemson Tigers.

Unlike the other games this season the Cardinal offense churned out their lowest scoring output of the season. This was due in large part to the game plan the Blue Devils’ offense set in place. It was clear from the first drive of the game to see that Duke was going to play the game very conservatively and the rest of the game followed suit. Run the option, quick runs to the outside, and set up quick screens to get the ball into playmaker’s hands.This effectively neutralized the vaunted pass rush that the Louisville defense bolsters and resulted in the Cards having no sacks and no turnovers in a game for the first time this season. This series of quick plays resulted in the Duke offense being able to retain an average of four yards a play which set up many third down and manageable.

“Yeah, it’s a little frustrating, there’s no doubt about it. They did an excellent job getting into third and shorts and converted,” Coach Bobby Petrino said after the victory.

A major area of the game that the Duke offense controlled was the time of possession. By controlling the game at their pace effectively kept the high-powered Louisville offense on the bench. The final time of possession stat in the game was 37:12 to 22:48 in favor of the Blue Devils. Duke dictated the pace and made the game into a grind-it-out type of game. This controlling of the pace also kept the crowd in check.

“I think every season when you win games, and have a good season, there’s going to be one or two games that are very close and difficult. You know never know what’s going to happen, that’s why you go out and play,” Petrino said when asked about the pace the game was played at.

The Cards are back in action on Saturday, October 22nd against N.C. State.