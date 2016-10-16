College Football Playoff watch 2016

- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
By Dalton Ray–
With week seven now in the books for college football, each game becomes more and more important. Louisville entered the week at No. 7 and after the win over Duke, they move to 5-1. U of L will need some help from other teams if they want in the College Football Playoffs.
The odds aren’t in Louisville’s favor to land in the CPF over an unbeaten power-five school. Cardinal fans will need to keep an eye out for a handful of teams every week. Let’s take a look at how Louisville’s biggest CPF threats fared this weekend.
On a bye: No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Texas A&M
Close calls from OSU and Clemson
Third-ranked Clemson started the day off with a tough fought conference game with North Carolina State. In a game where the Tigers committed four turnovers, Clemson eked out a 24-17 overtime victory against the Wolfpack.
After forcing Clemson to punt with six minutes left, NC State worked the ball from their own 29 yard line to Clemson’s 12. A missed field goal took the game into overtime. After a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass, the Tigers picked off a ball in the endzone to finish off the Wolfpack.
Second-ranked Ohio State also needed extra-time to beat eight-ranked Wisconsin. The Buckeyes traveled to Madison and trailed the Badgers 16-6 late in the third quarter. Led by Heisman-hopeful J.T. Barrett, OSU scored 17 of the game’s final 24 points.
Teams to watch-out for
Ohio State might of ended No. 8 Wisconsin’s playoff chances, but another Big Ten team is building steam. Tenth-ranked Nebraska is 6-0 and has dates with both Ohio State and Wisconsin. With the losses of both Wisconsin, No. 8, and Tennessee, No. 9, the Cornhuskers will likely slide right behind U of L at No. 8. NU will play in the Big Ten championship game if they’re able to win-out in their conference.
The Big 12 seems to be looking on the outside looking the playoffs, but they can make a case with an undefeated representative. Currently No. 11 Baylor (6-0) and No. 20 West Virginia (5-0) are filling out their resume. The two are set to meet on Dec. 12 in what could be a “conference championship” if they keep their pace up. Both teams still have to play No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-0), Texas and TCU before facing-off in Morgantown, WV.
No. 21 Utah is another team that could jump into a favorable spot if they continue winning. It may be a long shot for them to get in, but the Utes still have No. 5 Washington on the schedule. They sit in first place in the PAC 12 South division and could make a strong case if they win the PAC 12 conference championship.
Side note: any team that beats Alabama, somehow, or wins the SEC will a front seat into the CFP.
Non-Power Five schools
Teams that aren’t affiliated with the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC or PAC 12 have yet to play in the College Football Playoffs. There’s a good chance the committee won’t show any non-power five team any love year as well, but that’s no reason to look over them.
No. 13 Houston (6-1) had another close game this weekend and are just waiting for their showdown with the Cards. The Cougars’ next three opponents have a combined record of 8-10, so their biggest hope is a home win over U of L.
Now a main-stay in the national-eye, No. 15 Boise State is once again quietly undefeated. With wins over PAC 12 teams Oregon State and Washington State, the Broncos have shown they can compete with bigger schools. BSU (6-0, 3-0) seems to be on a collision course with San Diego State (5-1, 2-0) in the Mountain West conference championship game.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal