Cards Rout Wolfpack, gain Bowl eligibility

By Mike Gilpatrick–

The No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (5-1,3-1 ACC) took on the North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-2,1-1 ACC) on Saturday, in front of the eighth-largest crowd in Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium history in a game that was dominated by Louisville on both sides of the ball, and saw the Cards gain their sixth win of the season, as well as Bowl eligibility.

Scoring started early in this game, as QB Lamar Jackson took the ball himself into the end zone off of a 36 yard rush up the middle to put Louisville up 7-0 in the Cards first drive. After kickoff, Louisville got the ball back quickly, as NC State QB Ryan Finley’s slant pass was intercepted by Trumaine Washington, returned to NC State’s 29. After the interception, a 37-yard field goal by Blanton Creque put the Cards up 10-0.

The biggest highlight of the first quarter came just before the five-minute mark, as Jackson passed to wide receiver Jaylen Smith on a crossing route for 74 yards, putting Louisville up 17-0 on the Wolfpack. That touchdown was the longest career reception for Smith, as well as the longest career pass for Jackson.

Louisville’s offensive success continued into the second, as the Cards put up 27 more points before halftime, and saw Lamar Jackson set a record off of a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Staples. That touchdown was Lamar Jackson’s 34th, breaking the school record for the most touchdowns responsible for by a single player in a season, originally set by Dave Ragone and Brian Brohm, with 33. At the half, the Cards led 44-0.

Louisville’s defense also stepped up in the first half, limiting NC State to 54 yards overall, along with three interceptions, returned for a total of 78 yards. Those interceptions are credited to Washington, Jonathan Greenard, with a 42-yard return, and Stacy Thomas, with a 23-yard return.

NC State had a lot more success in the third quarter, as they scored 13 points, starting with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to Kelvin Harmon for the Wolfpack. The Wolfpack’s second score came off a 70-yard touchdown pass from Finley to Maurice Trowell, though the extra point attempt by Kyle Bambard was missed. On defense, the Wolfpack sacked Jackson twice, held Louisville to 55 yards, and kept them off the board. After the third quarter, Louisville lead 44-13.

The score would remain the same until the 9:14 mark in the fourth, as Jeremy Smith rushed for a 1-yard TD off of 4th down to put the Cards up 51-13. Creque also set the school record for the most points by a kicker late in the fourth, with a 27-yarder that put The Cards up 54-13. That would be the final score in a Louisville win over the NC State Wolfpack.

With that victory, Louisville improves to 6-1 overall (4-1 ACC), as NC State falls to 4-3 overall (1-2 ACC). With their sixth win overall, Louisville gained bowl eligibility, and looks to continue its success next week in Charlottesville, VA, as The Cards will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at Noon on Saturday, October 29th. NC State returns back to Raleigh to take on the Boston College Golden Eagles, at 12:30 PM next Saturday.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal