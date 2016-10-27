Cards look for style points against Virginia

- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
By Mike Gilpatrick–
The fifth-ranked Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 4-1) look to continue its dominance on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2). The game is at noon on ABC.
About the Cavaliers
It’s no secret that Virginia has struggled this year. Since the season began, the Cavaliers have lost five games, including a surprise 37-20 loss against the FCS Richmond Spiders. The Cavaliers put together a two-game winning streak against Central Michigan and at Duke, but have dropped their past two.
Virginia’s offense relies on a balanced offense but has more success through the air. Behind quarterback Kurt Benkert, Virginia averages 268 yards per game passing, good for 35th in the NCAA. The Cavs average 113 yards per game rushing, which ranks 117th in the entire NCAA. In total offense, the Cavaliers are 90th in college football.
Just like Virginia’s rush attack, their defense has not been good this season. The Cavaliers have allowed 35 or more points on five separate occasions. In total, Virginia has allowed 3,192 yards this season and their average allowed yards per play (6.17) places them 108th.
What to expect on Saturday
Louisville enters Scott Stadium on Saturday as arguably the most explosive team in college football. With a Heisman-caliber QB in Lamar Jackson leading one of the best offenses in the NCAA, along with top rated defense, Louisville should have tremendous success on Saturday.
The Cardinals have an edge in every aspect of this game, except for home-field advantage. Virginia’s defense has struggled against most offenses they’ve faced. Louisville enters averaging 52.6 points per game with 616 yards per game. Virginia’s defense lets up 32.7 points per game on 456 yards per game.
On the other side of the ball, Louisville should be able to keep Virginia’s offense in check. The Cavaliers only average 26 points per game. Louisville’s front seven has been tremendous during the first seven games, keeping pressure on the QB and sacking them 17 times. Virginia’s offensive line needs work, and has allowed their QB to go down 20 times this season.
Final prediction
In closing, this will be another win that Louisville needs to amaze the Playoff Selection Committee. Louisville has a clear edge, and should pull off an easy victory. Virginia will look to control the pace and dominate possession to counter U of L’s offense.
Louisville- 63, Virginia- 14
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal