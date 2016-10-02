Cardinals fall to Blue Devils in Straight Sets

By Conner Farrell–

The Louisville Women’s Volleyball team dropped their fourth match in a row against the Duke Blue Devils in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-21).

The Carinal offense started the first two sets off slow never having the lead in either of them. The third set was a back and fourth scoring affair with the Cardinals taking their first lead of the match with the score at four to two. Late in the set, the Cards trimmed the lead to 23-21, but the Blue Devil defense thwarted the push and held firm.

This moves the Cardinals to 5-9 on the season and to a 0-4 record in conference play. Tess Clark and Jasmine Bennett led the Cards in kills with 10 each. The team was led in assists by setter Kali Eaken with 23 total. The Blue Devils were led by setter Cindy Marina, who led the team in assists with 38 total for the match. The Blue Devils controlled the defensive side of the court and had a total of nine team blocks to Louisville’s three.

The Cardinals return to action on October 6th in a road match against Boston College.