Halloween activities lurk through Louisville By Madison Thompson– Halloween, and Halloween activities, are now upon everyone. Pumpkin... Posted October 23, 2016

Arch residents complain about the Fourth Street underpass By Evan Eley– For those living at The Arch, there is... Posted October 23, 2016

Waka Flocka Flame ignites homecoming concert By Eiman Zuberi– The Student Activities Board held its fourth... Posted October 23, 2016

New “Ouija” horrifies more than its prequel By Silvana Hill– Directed by Mike Flanagan, the first “Ouija”... Posted October 23, 2016

U of L faculty assembly undergoes some changes By Byron Hoskinson– Oct. 21 was a busy meeting for... Posted October 23, 2016

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits U of L By Jerad Godsave– The McConnell Center wrapped up a busy... Posted October 23, 2016