U of L Uncensored speaks out against stigmas

By Briana Williams–

The University of Louisville Cultural Center with the SAB Diversity Committee put on the U of L Uncensored event on Oct. 6. The event was held as a platform for students to voice their thoughts and concerns for issues faced on campus.

Among topics discussed were gender, race and ethnicity, LGBT acceptance, and mental health.

U of L Uncensored allowed students to speak out against stigmas they face through an open-mic style conversation.

The night was an emotional one for many students who spoke, as they remembered their struggles and triumphs. Student Kayla Clarkson was visibly choked up as she discussed her involvement in last week’s Silent “Die-In.”

Clarkson also used the platform to encourage other students to speak up. “If you ever hear someone saying something that you feel is wrong, speak up and take a stand,” Clarkson said.

Asha Brown was another student who addressed the large audience to take action. “Don’t apologize for your feelings. Don’t apologize for being misunderstood. Let it out and be heard,” Brown said.

The committee was surprised at the turnout for the event, but still offered free shirts to those in attendance.

This is one of many cultural events that SAB has held so far this year. SAB’s Diversity Committee’s mission is to enlighten the student body on the different lifestyles and cultures surrounding them on campus.

Photos by Cassidy Meurer / The Louisville Cardinal