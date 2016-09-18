U of L selects new vice provost James Begany

By Jerad Godsave–

Acting President Neville Pinto has selected James Begany as vice provost for strategic enrollment and student success.

Begany hails from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he served multiple roles, including vice president for enrollment management and communication.

The path Begany chose for education is an interesting one. He began with a bachelor’s degree in geography from Ohio University, then to Penn State University for a graduate certificate in applied statistics, Marshall University for a master’s degree in computer information systems and finally to Northwestern University, where Begany enrolled in a master’s program in predictive analytics.

Begany began his career in financial aid as the assistant director of financial aid for Hiram College out of Hiram, Ohio in 1992. During the next two years he managed the student loan program, certifying loans and providing loan counseling. In 1994 Begany transitioned to a new role as the director of financial aid at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.

Begany increased customer service within the financial aid office by enhancing visibility with the family through in-person counseling and phone contact. From 1996 to 2005, Begany held the positions of associate dean of enrollment management and director of institutional research and director of financial aid at Marietta College. He implemented strategies to maximize revenue by introducing new programs targeted to areas showing low yield and high revenue potential.

Upon leaving Marietta College, Begany hopped from the executive director of enrollment management position at Medical University of South Carolina to Indiana University of Pennsylvania within two years. While employed at IUP as associate vice president for enrollment management, Begany oversaw admissions, financial aid, career development, advising and testing/orientation.

His accomplishments include:

Admits up 20 percent

Deposits up 20 percent

Developed an enrollment model for projecting revenue over the next five years

Developed statistical models to assign project scores to potential students

Developed a projection model for student retention, used to assign peer mentors

He held various executive level seats including, but not limited to, member of university senate and marketing officer.

The office Begany will hold at U of L fills Acting Provost Dale Billingsley’s old position. Asked how Begany will fit into the university’s goals, Billingsley said Begany will help “to shape and implement a strategic plan for the university’s enrollment to meet the goals of the 2020 Plan and the 21st Century Initiative for student success.”