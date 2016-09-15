- Student abducted, assaulted outside Bellamy
- Benz insists Ramsey and foundation chair must go
- Foundation and university meeting canceled
- U of L Foundation devalued under Ramsey
- Official under investigation set to retire
- University of Louisville Foundation cancels meeting
- U of L reveals major parking changes
- IRS turns eye on Ramsey and administration
- SACS confirms accreditation worries
- Don’t buy the hype on Louisville football this year
U of L polticial science professor passes away
By Dalton Ray–
Professor Laurie Rhodebeck, a professor in the political science department at Louisville, passed away on Sept. 13. Professor Rhodebeck was teaching classes this semester at the university.
Coming to Louisville in 1998, Rhodebeck had previous teaching experience from Oberlin, SUNY-Buffalo and Notre Dame. Rhodebeck taught course in American politics, political parties and studies and research methods at U of L. Additionally, Rhodebeck supervised independent studies and internships within the political science department. During her time at the university, Rhodebeck served on different committees including acting chairperson and 12 years as a director of graduate studies.
Outside of her work at U of L, Rhodebeck served as the President of the Midwest Women’s Caucus and on the editorial board of Southern Communication Journal. Her research was included in several different medias such as Political Research Quarterly, Political Behavior and Public Opinion Quarterly. Dr. Rhodebeck was a large part of the College of Arts & Sciences at the university.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal