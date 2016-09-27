U of L hosts presidential debate watch party

By Phillip Lentsch–

The Sept. 26 presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump gathered large amounts of University of Louisville students to Ekstrom Library, with not one empty seat in the Chao Auditorium.

Sponsored by the U of L Student Activities Board, the debate watch party attracted both Democratic and Republican supporters – although a clear majority of the students present were pulling for Clinton.

“I’m not a big fan of Hillary, but I think she did a better job explaining what she’ll do,” U of L senior Raquel Resendiz said.

Sidney Cobb – a U of L sophomore and vice chair of the SAB engaging issues committee – was adamant about organizing the watch party due to the lack of voter engagement on U of L’s campus.

“We decided to host a debate watch because I feel as though there is a stigma that college students are apathetic and disengaged,” Cobb said. “However, I don’t think that is true. I know many students who are passionate about political issues, so this watch party is a good chance to educate students on each candidate’s stances.”

Jonathan Fuller, chair of the engaging issues committee, echoed Cobb’s sentiments.

“I did it so students could be informed,” Fuller said. Fuller initially planned on hosting a debate with student campaign surrogates from both parties, but was unable to find a campus group that supported Trump.