U of L Foundation finds itself staring down potential lawsuit
By Chris Acree ––
It seems like everybody is just at each other’s throats recently, doesn’t it? You’ve got Trump vs. Clinton, Bevin vs. Beshear, UK vs. their student newspaper, me vs. my wife on who’s taking the garbage out – conflict is everywhere. It seems as if lately our hallowed halls on campus are no exception either. The University of Louisville has its own sectarian skirmishes going on in the highest echelons of the administration.
In keeping with a time-honored Kentucky tradition of everybody suing everybody, the university’s board/not board of trustees, led by Chair Larry Benz, has threatened the U of L Foundation with a lawsuit unless they comply with a list of demands.
These include a comprehensive audit by a forensic auditing firm chosen by the BOT (on top of the state audit it’s already under), and a release of all financial documents and filling positions that have been empty due to expired terms or other reasons.
Additional requests from the current board include the current U of L Foundation president and former U of L president James Ramsey stepping down, along with Foundation chairman and current U of L trustee Bob Hughes. Ramsey’s chief of staff Kathleen Smith, who has been on the receiving end of many financial benefits from the foundation by one of the demands also needs to be put on administrative leave.
Lastly, the board also wants to know about a roughly $40 million loan the school made to the foundation that was technically never even approved by the board.
In response to these threats, Hughes basically told Benz where to stick it. He said that any decisions on an auditing firm should be made by the foundation’s board, and that the two boards should be meeting together to reconcile their differences instead of threatening litigation.
In what has become an administrative flame war, Benz responded to Hughes’ by saying that maybe the best idea would be to just start a new foundation.
It could definitely be argued that perhaps Hughes and the foundation are merely trying to wait the BOT out. After all, this is the old BOT, which Governor Matt Bevin had previously dissolved and replaced with a new board, but was reinstated by judicial order pending the outcome of even more headache-inducing litigation. Basically, this current BOT might not even be around to make good on their threats.
But rightful trustee or not, Benz has a point. Ramsey, Smith and Hughes need to go, and the rest of the foundation’s board along with them.
Now I usually don’t like setting whole things aflame. It gets rid of as many good people as it does bad, and it’s unfortunately, more effective than specific. But in this case, I might make an exception.
To put it mildly, everything under Ramsey has gone in the gutter. From federal investigations, audits, and unfortunate pictures in culturally-insensitive outfits, Ramsey’s last few months as head of the university were a smorgasbord of controversy.
And on top of that, the foundation has seen better days. While the endowment it watches oversaw an increase of 290 percent after Ramsey became president, that progress has since stalled and the endowment has lost over $130 million in recent years. The foundation has since blamed market fluctuations and financial requirements of the school, but other state schools’ endowments have not seen nearly as much instability as we’ve seen here at U of L.
Reports also indicate than many high-profile donors have expressed doubts regarding any about any further donations unless change occurs in the foundation.
The foundation’s board appears to be the last bastion of Ramsey loyalists, and right now they’re holding most if not all of the purse strings, which means interim President Neville Pinto and the acting BOT will have to grovel before the old bosses if they want anything to be done, which is no way to operate.
If all these parties truly have the best interests of U of L at heart, they’d find a way to restore confidence in the administration of both organizations. And the only way that can effectively happen is if all trace of corruption, chicanery and incompetence is purged from the foundation, and right now the whole foundation stinks.
And maybe, just maybe, this state can have one less lawsuit floating around, and I won’t have to take out the trash. A guy can dream, can’t he?