U of L creates a Quality Enhancement Plan

By Tyler Hudson–

U of L will soon be under review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) for the renewal of the university’s accreditation.

As a part of this accreditation process, which will begin in early spring 2017, the university is required to create a Quality Enhancement Plan. The committee charged with putting this plan together began meeting in 2015 to develop a plan that is specifically targeted at second year students transitioning into their third year.

UofL’s 2017 QEP is titled “Find Your Fit in the Second Year: Inquire, Explore, Discover.” This plan is aiming to guide undeclared students in the right career or major path.

According to U of L’s QEP website, “The second year is a crossroads at which many students struggle with indecision around their academic major and career choice.” This can lead to dissatisfaction with, and ultimately disengagement, from academic life.

Patty Payette, co-chair of the QEP committee, says that the reason U of L loses many exploratory second year students is due to a lack of direction.

“Many students can’t figure out how to use their education after college which leaves them wondering why they’re here in the first place.” In theory, the program will serve these students, and help guide them towards a suitable major or career path.

In an email to the U of L community, Acting Provost Dale Billingsley says that this program “develops and pilots a three-credit, inquiry-guided seminar to deepen core academic skills and align second-year students’ choice of major, career plans and personal strengths.”

According to Payette, “Find your Fit” will not only be a class, but students will also be matched with career advisors. These advisors will be able to help students find a possible career path or major, and they will also advise students on an academic level. The course will be offered through the department of counseling and human development. Curriculum is still in the early stages of development, but it seems as if the program will be available as early as 2018, which means current freshmen will be the target audience.

Because QEP is so heavily focused on students, Payette says that student involvement is a necessity.

“There are many ways to get involved in this process of developing the QEP,” Payette said.

Currently, there are three different focus groups planned this fall semester for students who have been through their second year to talk about various experiences dealing with finding the right path as an exploratory student.

There will also be a monthly student advisory group starting late September that will deal with more of the specifics when it comes to shaping the QEP.

“We want to hear experiences of students who have been there so we can tailor the QEP to those who know what it’s like,” Payette said.

If you have any questions about the QEP or how you can get involved, go to uofl.me/QEP2017.

List of Dates for Focus Groups/Events centered around QEP

QEP Focus Groups (For Students Who Have Already Completed Their Second Year)

 Friday, September 30, 2016 11:30 – 1:00 pm, Cultural Center, Multipurpose Room

 Thursday, October 20, 2016 6:00 – 7:30 pm, Cultural Center, Multipurpose Room

 Wednesday, November 16, 2016 12:00 – 1:30 pm, Cultural Center, Multipurpose Room

Find Your Fit Student Advisory Meetings (Open to Anyone)

 Friday, September 30, 2016 1:00 -2:00 pm, Ekstrom Library room, Delphi Center Lab room 244

 Friday, October 21, 2016 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Ekstrom Library room, Delphi Center Lab room 244

 Friday, November 4, 2016 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Ekstrom Library room, Delphi Center Lab room 244

 Friday, December 2, 2016 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Ekstrom Library room, Delphi Center Lab room 244

RSVP Necessary: Email QEP2017@louisville.edu