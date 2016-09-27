Showdown of Heisman Heavyweights

By Conner Farrell–

Following the 59-28 win against Marshall, the Louisville Cardinal football team has their eyes set upon the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. The game in Clemson, South Carolina features two of the nation’s elite teams.

Louisville’s offense has been explosive this season, led by Heisman favorite quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is on pace for a NCAA record-breaking season in many statistical categories. Jackson has played at an elite level in both rushing and passing the ball so far this season, paired with a wide selection of talent around him at the skill positions, he will look to continue the outstanding numbers.

The Heisman runner-up for 2015 is Clemson QB Deshaun Watson. Watson led the Tigers to the national championship where they fell to Alabama. Coming off a huge season, experts tabbed Watson as a preseason Heisman favorite. The junior gun-slinger has the Tigers right on track for another tear through the ACC this year. The Tigers, like Louisville, have a lot of talent at the skill positions, featuring plays that let Watson air it out as well as options to use a lethal running game.

This early season clash of top-five teams will be interesting, both teams are let by polarizing players in college football right now. Jackson has garnered the whole attention of the college football world following an upset of ACC foe Florida State. There may a sense that the Clemson Tigers have a “did you forget about us” mentality because of so much attention coming to fellow ACC member Louisville, they have yet to play a primetime game this season and Saturday’s game will be Clemson’s first ACC home game. With College Gameday in attendance at a legendary venue like Clemson’s “Death Valley” it sets the stage for an early season showdown that will shape the landscape of this season in College football.