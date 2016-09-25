Shaq Wiggins says the hard work is paying off

By Taylor Webster–

While corner back Shaq Wiggins might not have the outstanding size, listed as 5-foot-10 and 170 lbs., the redshirt junior wants people to know he has “the best feet in the nation.”

Wiggins is a crucial part of the Louisville defense because of his lock-down ability on opposing receivers. The Cardinals defense is establishing themselves as one of the best in the nation, and Wiggins is a big reason.

U of L has only allowed their opponents to complete 48.6 percent of their passes, good for 15th in the nation. Their 13 sacks places them sixth in the country and pass coverage is a large part of that. The defense has only allowed one of their first four opponents to score more than 21 points despite their starters not playing a full game yet.

Through the first quarter of the season, Wiggins likes what he sees.

“I think the season is going great. Our hard work this summer has paid off tremendously,” Wiggins said. “We just need to continue to chip away game by game so we can end the season how we started it”

Even though Wiggins plays on the defensive side of the ball, he acknowledges what the Louisville offense has been doing.

“The offense has really jelled together compared to last year. Everyone has fully connected with each other and everyone has learned from their mistakes,” Wiggins said.

Even before the season started, national experts had their eyes on the Louisville defense. Returning eight full-time starters, four chose to return to the Derby City over going to the NFL. Wiggins said the defense is “flying around” and “playing all four quarters” this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, seniors Josh Harvey-Clemons, Keith Kelsey, Devonte Fields and DeAngelo Brown will all enter the NFL Draft after the season. Wiggins, a redshirt junior that graduates in December, has the chance to join his fellow teammates.

While Wiggins isn’t one that lacks confidence, he understands his game isn’t perfect.

“Tackling is the weakest part of my game,” Wiggins said. “I have gotten better since last year and I am going to continue going to get better.”

Louisville is one of the most talked about teams in the nation after the Florida State win. With a top five match-up coming up against Clemson, Wiggins says the team is preparing for everyone the same.

“FSU was a great team win, we all came together and finished as a team. We are going game by game as we prepare. Just like these past few weeks, we will prepare for Clemson that way,” Wiggins said.

The Cardinals still have their eyes on an ACC title and potential shot at a national championship. With Wiggins and the rest of the defense tormenting opposing offenses, Louisville has a good chance.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal