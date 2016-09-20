SGA to ask for necessary racial minorities on board of trustees

By Olivia Krauth–

SGA adopted the official position that Governor Matt Bevin should appoint the necessary racial minority members to U of L’s Board of Trustees in their senate meeting tonight.

The resolution said the current board is unable to make significant decisions because it lacks the racial balance state law requires.

“The present inability to conduct major personnel business severely hampers the proper functioning of the University of Louisville through preventing the search for a new president and preventing the confirmation of new deans for schools with ‘acting deans,'” the resolution says.

Executive Vice President Amanda Nitzken said the resolution passed unanimously through the executive board. The resolution passed the senate with 42 yes votes and four abstentions.

SGA members said the resolution was needed to show a group of support for U of L faculty and students.

“Not only is it us speaking, it is us speaking on behalf of the student body,” senator Landon Lauder said.

“Enough is enough. The severity to which something needs to be done has considerably outgrown the stalling and political underpinnings of the matter that has gotten us here,” President Aaron Vance said in a statement after the vote.

The resolution clarified that its acceptance does not mean SGA approves or disapproves of the current board of trustees, or of Bevin’s decision to abolish the board in June.

The resolution does not bind Bevin to take action, but does bind Vance to bring the resolution to the board of trustees’ attention.

Earlier in the meeting, members of SGA’s Top Four gave updates to the senators. Vance recapped last week’s events in board of trustees and foundation matters. Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell said she will be meeting with administration tomorrow to discuss campus safety in wake of last week’s string of armed robberies and sexual assaults.

The next SGA senate meeting will be Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Law School room 275.