Recent crime spikes make living near campus an edgy task
By Katelyn Hogan ––
Every morning during the week I wake up at approximately 7:00 am and walk to work. I work at the Student Activity Center in the early mornings and it’s about a 15-minutee walk from my house. I normally don’t mind walking to campus in the daylight, because it gives me an opportunity to listen to music and think about my day. Like I said, I live fairly close to campus, on the outskirts of Old Louisville.
A few weeks ago as I was watching the evening news, I learned about an eighth grader bringing two guns (one loaded) into his middle school. As I continued to listen closer I learned that this happened at the school that I walk past every single day on my way to campus.
My mother is a huge proponent and subscriber to the “Louisville Crime Maps”, so normally I get a weekly lecture about how I need to be more careful and aware of my surroundings when I’m out and about in Louisville. After receiving yet another rave alert a few weekends ago, I finally understand why she preaches the importance of being safe over and over to me.
There are nice parts of Louisville, and there are definitely nice people in Louisville, but there’s also a lot of crime and bad things that occur here as well. More importantly, I should feel safe attending my university, even if I’m just a few miles off of campus.
However, when my phone buzzes and I get a notification about another armed robbery a few blocks away from campus or my house, along with no additional information, I feel the farthest thing away from being safe.
Even though I do appreciate the university utilizing the RAVE alert system, I think that it is also their responsibility to update us on these dangerous situations, and give us more details after these occurrences. In the mean time while ULPD works on making campus great again, I think I’ll take a break from walking to school, and start running to school instead.